FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
FBI agent leaked insider trading probe involving gambler, Mickelson - U.S.
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 16, 2016 / 10:13 PM / 8 months ago

FBI agent leaked insider trading probe involving gambler, Mickelson - U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said on Friday that an FBI agent had confessed to being a "significant source" of leaked information to journalists covering an insider trading probe involving a famed Las Vegas sports gambler as well as professional golfer Phil Mickelson.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who are pursuing the case against gambler William "Billy" Walters, said in a letter filed in Manhattan federal court that the agent had admitted to being a source for The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office has referred the matter to the U.S. Justice Department's Office of Inspector General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has reported the agent to its Office of Professional Responsibility, the letter said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.