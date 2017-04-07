FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Las Vegas sports gambler Walters convicted of insider trading
April 7, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 4 months ago

Las Vegas sports gambler Walters convicted of insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - Famed Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of charges that he made more than $40 million through an insider trading scheme that prosecutors said involved a stock tip to star professional golfer Phil Mickelson.

Walters, who built a fortune as one of the most successful sports bettors in the United States, was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on all 10 counts he faced, including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy. (Reporting By Nate Raymond and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

