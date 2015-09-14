FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Wells Fargo trader beats SEC insider trading charges
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Wells Fargo trader beats SEC insider trading charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A former Wells Fargo & Co trader on Monday was cleared of insider trading charges leveled by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after a major appellate decision limited authorities’ ability to pursue such cases.

Following a trial before the regulator’s in-house court, Administrative Law Judge Jason Patil dismissed the charges against Joseph Ruggieri, who the SEC said made over $117,000 for Wells Fargo trading on tips by one of the bank’s analysts.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.