Ex-Wells Fargo trader beats SEC insider trading charges

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A former Wells Fargo & Co trader on Monday was cleared of insider trading charges leveled by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after a major appellate decision limited authorities’ ability to pursue such cases.

Following a trial before the regulator’s in-house court, Administrative Law Judge Jason Patil dismissed the charges against Joseph Ruggieri, who the SEC said made over $117,000 for Wells Fargo trading on tips by one of the bank’s analysts.