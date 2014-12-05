US Congress aims to fix insurance capital rules next week -source

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate and House of Representatives lawmakers look set to tweak a law next week to provide relief for large insurance firms from tight capital rules designed for banks, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Friday.

The fix of the so-called Collins Amendment to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law would allow the Federal Reserve to tailor stricter capital buffers so that they better suit insurance firms’ business structures.

The talks between House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Texas Republican, and Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer from New York are primarily about extending a federal terrorism insurance backstop.

“They’ve been taking a close look at the Collins amendment and adding it to the TRIA deal,” the source said, using the acronym for the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, passed after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy was also involved in the talks, the source said. The combined deal would either be voted on separately next week, or added into a wider deal on the federal budget, the source said.

The Fed oversees two large insurance firms, AIG and Prudential, which have been designated as crucial for the health of the overall financial system.

MetLife is the third firm about to be tagged that way, although it is fighting the designation.

The Fed says the Collins amendment forces it to hold insurers to the same capital standards as the banks it regulates. Fixing it is crucially important for the firms, which say their business models are fundamentally different. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)