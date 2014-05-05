UPDATE 2-Workers exposed to chemical leak at Intel plant in Arizona

(Adds police statement, paragraphs 6-8)

PHOENIX, May 5 (Reuters) - A chemical leak at Intel Corp’s manufacturing complex in Arizona has been contained and two workers were taken to hospital for observation, a spokesman for the chipmaker said on Monday.

During a tool installation in a basement at the sprawling plant southeast of Phoenix a tube was severed, leading to a spill of around 100 gallons (379 liters) of ammonium hydroxide, said Intel spokesman Chuck Mulloy.

Ten workers near the spill reported to the facility’s medical station and two of those people were sent to hospital for observation, Mulloy said.

The spill was in a confined area and no chemicals have been exposed to the public, he said.

“The leak has ended. It has been contained. Right now they’re making plans for the cleanup,” Mulloy said.

Chandler police spokesman Seth Tyler said fire department crews were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. local time after a report that there was “an incident with multiple injuries.”

He said a construction crew working inside one of the buildings accidentally cut into a pipe.

“During the construction process, a pipe was cut that feeds ammonium into a room in the basement,” he said. “The leak was immediately isolated.”

Last June, a gas leak at the plant sickened 43 people, including 11 who were taken to a local hospital. (Reporting by David Schwartz and Noel Randewich; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Andrew Hay and Bernard Orr)