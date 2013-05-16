FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Interior issues new draft fracking rules for federal lands
May 16, 2013 / 6:56 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Interior issues new draft fracking rules for federal lands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Thursday unveiled its latest proposal for regulating hydraulic fracturing on federal lands, seeking to allay concerns that its initial draft was too onerous for producers, while still protecting public safety.

The new proposal offers more “flexibility” to drillers by allowing them to use various tools to evaluate cement integrity and allowing the use of the industry-backed FracFocus web site for the disclosure of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing after drilling takes place, the department said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
