4 months ago
Trump signs executive order requiring review of national monuments
April 26, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 4 months ago

Trump signs executive order requiring review of national monuments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday requiring a review of national monuments which he said was aimed at ending an "egregious abuse of federal power."

At a ceremony at the Department of the Interior, Trump said people's ability to access and utilize land must be protected, and that the previous administration had put hundreds of millions of acres under federal control through monument designation.

The order is part of a push to open up more federal lands to drilling, mining and other development - cheered by industry but opposed by conservationists. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom)

