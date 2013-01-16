CORRECTED-U.S. Interior head Salazar to leave Obama administration

(Corrects to say Obama administration in first paragraph, not White House)

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is expected to announce he is stepping down, an Obama administration official confirmed on Wednesday.

The Denver Post, which first reported the move, said President Barack Obama had wanted Salazar to remain at the department, which oversees much of the nation’s natural resources including national parks and Indian tribal land. The department has a key role in various industries such as energy and mining. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen)