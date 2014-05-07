U.S. FCC member urges delay to 'net neutrality' vote

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - One of the Democratic members of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday urged delay “by at least a month” of the agency’s May 15 vote to propose new “net neutrality” rules that regulate how Internet providers manage web traffic.

“While I recognize the urgency to move ahead and develop rules with dispatch, I think the greater urgency comes in giving the American public opportunity to speak right now, before we head down this road,” FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in her remarks prepared for delivery at the meeting of Chief Officers of State Library Agencies in Washington.

“I believe that rushing headlong into a rulemaking next week fails to respect the public response to his proposal.” (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)