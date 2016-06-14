U.S. appeals court rejects challenge to Obama net neutrality rules

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's landmark net neutrality rules unveiled last year, a decision that may ultimately determine how consumers get access to content on the Internet.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled for the Obama administration on a 2-1 vote. The decision is the latest battle over administration rules requiring broadband providers to treat all data equally, rather than giving or selling access to a so-called Web fast lane. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)