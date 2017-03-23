FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate votes to overturn Obama broadband privacy rules
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. Senate votes to overturn Obama broadband privacy rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted 50 to 48 to repeal regulations requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.

Under the rules approved by the Federal Communications Commission in October under then-President Barack Obama, internet providers would need to obtain consumer consent before using precise geolocation, financial information, health information, children's information and web browsing history for advertising and internal marketing. The vote is a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc that had strongly opposed the rules. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

