5 months ago
White House backs repeal of broadband privacy rules
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 5 months ago

White House backs repeal of broadband privacy rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that the Trump administration strongly supports a bill to repeal regulations requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.

The U.S. House is due to vote later on Tuesday to repeal rules approved by the Federal Communications Commission in October under then-President Barack Obama.

Under the rules, internet providers would need to obtain consumer consent before using precise geolocation, financial information, health information, children's information and web browsing history for advertising and marketing.

Last week, the Senate voted 50-48 to reverse the rules in a win for AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

