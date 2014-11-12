FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Republican lawmakers warn against Internet reclassification
November 12, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Republican lawmakers warn against Internet reclassification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Republican lawmakers on Wednesday urged the U.S. Federal Communications Commission against any plan to regulate the Internet more like public utilities.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, more than three dozen House and Senate Republicans said that changes to Internet regulations proposed this week by U.S. President Barack Obama were “beyond the scope of the FCC’s authority and would defy the plain reading of the statute.” (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)

