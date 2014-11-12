FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House subcommittee to hold hearing on net neutrality
November 12, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House subcommittee to hold hearing on net neutrality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Communications and Technology subcommittee said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on the net neutrality issue on Dec. 10.

President Barack Obama stunned the telecom community on Monday by urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reclassify Internet service providers so they could be regulated more like public utilities as a way to preserve “net neutrality.”

“As the FCC moves closer to a vote that could put the government in control of the Internet, it is imperative that the Congress hears directly from all five commissioners and leading stakeholders,” the subcommittee’s chairman, Republican Representative Greg Walden, said in a statement. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.