UPDATE 1-Sprint says Obama net neutrality plan wouldn't curb investments

(Adds Republicans’ draft legislation starting in fourth paragraph)

By Alina Selyukh

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp will keep investing in its networks even if U.S. regulators adopt stricter “net neutrality” rules as long as they are applied with a “light touch,” the company said in a letter to the FCC released on Friday.

Sprint’s position appears in contrast with other cable and phone companies who have staunchly rejected the possibility that the FCC regulate Internet service providers (ISPs) more strictly under a section of communications law known as Title II, which would treat them more like public utilities.

At stake is whether and how ISPs should be banned from blocking or slowing down websites and applications and from charging content companies for “prioritized” downloads.

Republicans in Congress on Friday introduced a discussion draft of legislation that seeks to set new net neutrality rules, such as bans on data throttling and paid prioritization, but without resorting to the Title II regime.

President Barack Obama has endorsed the use of Title II for new rules and the White House on Thursday said that approach gave the FCC the necessary authority, without the need for legislation.

Large ISPs, such as Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc, say they support an open Internet but have warned that a stricter regulatory regime could hurt their investments and innovation.

AT&T Inc has said it will not make new investment commitments for high-speed Internet connections while the net neutrality rules are in flux and has threatened legal action if the FCC adopts the Title II approach.

“Sprint does not believe that a light touch application of Title II, including appropriate forbearance, would harm the continued investment in, and deployment of, mobile broadband services,” Sprint’s Chief Technology Officer Stephen Bye wrote to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler in a letter dated Jan. 15.

“So long as the FCC continues to allow wireless carriers to manage our networks and differentiate our products, Sprint will continue to invest in data networks regardless of whether they are regulated by Title II, Section 706, or some other light touch regulatory regime.”

Republicans propose to set new rules that would ban blocking or slowing some downloads, unless required for reasonable network management, and would restrict the FCC from any moves, such as making new rules, beyond enforcing the existing ones.”

The House and Senate commerce committees are expected to discuss net neutrality and the legislation at hearings on Jan. 21. The FCC plans to vote on new rules on Feb. 26. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Christian Plumb)