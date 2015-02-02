Republican lawmakers urge Obama to work with them on Internet rules

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Two senior Republican lawmakers urged President Barack Obama on Monday to work with them on legislation “to establish permanent protections for an open Internet.”

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton said in a letter to Obama that they “believe there is an opportunity to work together to provide legislative certainty to the net neutrality goals you articulated on November 10, 2014.”

Last November, Obama said Internet service providers should be regulated more like public utilities to make sure they grant equal access to all content providers, touching off intense protests from cable and telecoms companies and Republican lawmakers.