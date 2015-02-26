FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulators vote to set new, tougher net neutrality rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted 3-2 along party lines, with Democrats in support, to set new so-called net neutrality rules that would regulate Internet service providers more like traditional telephone companies.

The rules ban Internet providers from blocking and unfairly slowing down any web traffic on their pipes or striking deals with content companies for faster or smoother downloads, among other things. Republicans argue the broad scope of the rules represents government overreach.

The vote comes after a year of jostling by cable and telecom companies and net neutrality advocates, which included web startups. It culminated in the FCC receiving a record-setting 4 million public comments and a call from President Barack Obama urging them to adopt the strongest rules possible.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
