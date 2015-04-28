FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US FCC sees first bid to block net neutrality rules implementation
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

US FCC sees first bid to block net neutrality rules implementation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has received the first request to delay the implementation of new Internet regulations from a communication architect who said the rules threaten his business, a filing disclosed on Wednesday showed.

The FCC’s new so-called net neutrality rules are slated to go into effect in June. While the agency is likely to reject the petition by Internet protocol services entrepreneur Daniel Berninger, such a filing at the FCC is a prerequisite for asking the court to pause implementation of the rules.

Berninger, who filed the stay in his individual capacity and as founder of the Voice Communication Exchange Committee, asked the FCC to delay the plan while courts weigh the rules’ fate, saying their implementation “threatens his livelihood.” (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.