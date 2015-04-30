FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC seeks to consolidate net neutrality cases in Washington court
April 30, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC seeks to consolidate net neutrality cases in Washington court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission wants a federal appeals court in Washington to hear the cases against its new internet regulations, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

The FCC asked other courts where such lawsuits have been filed to transfer their cases to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which had weighed the agency’s previous iterations of “net neutrality” rules in the past.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh and David Ingram; Editing by Will Dunham

