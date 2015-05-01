U.S. telecom groups, AT&T seek to block new Internet rules

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. telecom industry groups, alongside AT&T Inc and smaller companies, on Friday called for regulators to immediately block parts of new stricter rules for Internet service providers, citing steep costs and threats to investment.

In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission, USTelecom Association, CTIA-The Wireless Association and CenturyLink Inc sought to block the agency’s move to reclassify broadband Internet as a more heavily regulated telecommunications service and a new broad general conduct standard.

The groups and companies, which are challenging the rules in court, did not ask to pause implementation of the brightline rules that ban companies from blocking or slowing down web traffic or striking deals with content companies for smoother downloads.

The filing cites several testimonials of executives at regional and local Internet providers that the rules, slated to go into effect in June, will create costly compliance burdens and limit resources for improvements to broadband networks or new products. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey)