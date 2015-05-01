FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. telecom groups, AT&T seek to block new Internet rules
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2015 / 6:41 PM / in 2 years

U.S. telecom groups, AT&T seek to block new Internet rules

Alina Selyukh

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. telecom industry groups, alongside AT&T Inc and smaller companies, on Friday called for regulators to immediately block parts of new stricter rules for Internet service providers, citing steep costs and threats to investment.

In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission, USTelecom Association, CTIA-The Wireless Association and CenturyLink Inc sought to block the agency’s move to reclassify broadband Internet as a more heavily regulated telecommunications service and a new broad general conduct standard.

The groups and companies, which are challenging the rules in court, did not ask to pause implementation of the brightline rules that ban companies from blocking or slowing down web traffic or striking deals with content companies for smoother downloads.

The filing cites several testimonials of executives at regional and local Internet providers that the rules, slated to go into effect in June, will create costly compliance burdens and limit resources for improvements to broadband networks or new products. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.