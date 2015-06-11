FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court denies request to block parts of net neutrality rules
June 11, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. court denies request to block parts of net neutrality rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday declined to suspend new Internet traffic regulations, rejecting the telecom industry’s request to partially block the implementation of the “net neutrality” rules while they’re being litigated.

The ruling marks an early win for the Federal Communications Commission, whose assertion of a broader enforcement authority over Internet services providers is being challenged in court by AT&T Inc and cable and wireless industry groups.

The new regulations are slated to go into effect on Friday as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit takes on the issue of net neutrality for the third time. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

