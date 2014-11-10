Obama asks FCC for strong net neutrality laws -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama asked the Federal Communications Commission on Monday to set the ‘strongest possible rules’ to protect net neutrality as agency writes new Internet traffic regulations.

Obama urged the FCC to prohibit so-called paid prioritization, deals in which content providers would pay Internet companies to ensure smooth delivery of traffic.

He said the FCC should reclassify consumer broadband service to be regulated more like a public utility. (Reporting Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)