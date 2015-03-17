FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC inspector general reviewing net neutrality process
March 17, 2015

U.S. FCC inspector general reviewing net neutrality process

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission’s inspector general has opened an investigation into how the agency arrived at its new rules for Internet service providers, U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz said on Tuesday.

The office of the FCC inspector general recently informed Chaffetz’s House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform that they are investigating the process through which the FCC arrived at new “net neutrality” rules. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)

