U.S broadband trade group challenges FCC net neutrality
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 13, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S broadband trade group challenges FCC net neutrality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade group representing broadband providers said on Monday it filed a petition challenging the Federal Communications Commission’s recently approved net neutrality order after the rules were published in the Federal Register.

USTelecom said in its filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that its petition “supplements the protective petition for review” it had previously filed on March 23.

USTelecom had previously filed a petition against the FCC in the same court, which has in the past twice rejected the net neutrality regulations. That was a placeholder till the rules were officially published in the Federal Register, which procedurally marks the time when legal challenges can be filed. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

