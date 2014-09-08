FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix joins online protest on U.S. net neutrality
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

Netflix joins online protest on U.S. net neutrality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Video streaming service Netflix Inc will join Reddit, Kickstarter and thousands of other websites on Wednesday in an online protest that calls for strong U.S. rules to ensure equal treatment of Internet traffic.

The Federal Communications Commission is considering “net neutrality” rules that critics worry could lead to fast lanes for websites that pay broadband providers for quicker delivery, and slow lanes for companies that do not pay.

On Wednesday, Netflix and other websites will display a spinning icon that represents a slow-loading Internet, with a link to more information about the FCC’s proposal. On Netflix, the icon will appear on the Netflix.com home pages for members and non-members. No videos will be slowed.

Thousands of other websites will display the spinning icon, according to a statement from consumer group Free Press, one of the organizers of the online protest.

Internet campaigns have impacted policy issues in the past. In 2012, a massive online mobilization of Internet users and major websites helped sink U.S. anti-piracy legislation.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.