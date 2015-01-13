FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to press for more competition among broadband service providers
January 13, 2015 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to press for more competition among broadband service providers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will call on Wednesday for an end to laws that thwart competition among broadband service providers and his administration plans to file a letter with the Federal Communications Commission about it, a White House official said.

“What we’re calling on the FCC to do is to ensure that all states have a playing field that allows for a vibrant and competitive market for communications services,” White House economic adviser Jeff Zients told reporters on a conference call.

Obama will raise the topic during a trip to Iowa on Wednesday as he rolls out themes for his upcoming State of the Union address.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney

