Three killed in 75-vehicle accident in Virginia

March 31 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and 25 injured on Sunday in a 75-vehicle pile-up along a fog-shrouded stretch of Virginia highway, local media reports and the state’s department of transportation said.

The accident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the Fancy Gap Mountain area of Virginia, shutting down Interstate 77 in both directions, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

It said the accident backed up traffic for eight miles.

Police said heavy fog was to blame for the accident.