U.S. Senator Durbin opposes Treasury nominee over tax inversions -aide
November 18, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senator Durbin opposes Treasury nominee over tax inversions -aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S Senator Dick Durbin opposes President Barack Obama’s choice for a top U.S. Treasury Department post because of the nominee’s work for an investment bank involved in tax inversion deals, a Durbin aide said on Tuesday.

Obama chose Antonio Weiss, who is global head of investment banking at Lazard, to be the Treasury’s under secretary for domestic finance. Lazard has advised on recent inversion deals, which involve U.S. companies reincorporating abroad to cut their tax bills. Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, has been an outspoken critic of such deals. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

