FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse lowers hurdle to redeem delisted oil ETNs
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 9, 2016 / 10:11 PM / 10 months ago

Credit Suisse lowers hurdle to redeem delisted oil ETNs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Friday said it would reduce the minimum redemption amount of two popular exchange-traded notes, used to bet on the price of oil, from 25,000 to 500.

The move comes amid concerns that investors would not be able to trade the notes for what they are worth after their surprise delisting this week.

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN became the largest product of its kind delisted from U.S. exchanges after Thursday trading. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN was also delisted. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.