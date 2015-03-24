FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama administration economist sees good reason for high stock prices
March 24, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - A top Obama administration economist on Tuesday said high U.S. stock prices appeared reasonable because there were so many competitive and innovative U.S. firms.

“The microeconomics of the equity market, I think, are very compelling,” Nathan Sheets, the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for international affairs, said at a conference on foreign investment in the United States. “There are a lot of strong, competitive, innovative U.S. firms. And we see this in the macro data in terms of their competitiveness and profitability, and I think it is also reflecting itself in equity valuations.” (Reporting by Jason Lange)

