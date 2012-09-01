FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pilot killed in Iowa air show crash
September 1, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Pilot killed in Iowa air show crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Soviet-era military training jet crashed and burst into flames during an air show in Iowa on Saturday, killing the pilot in an accident that occurred near a busy interstate highway, authorities said.

Corporal Jacob Pries of the Davenport Police Department said the accident involving the L-39 jet, developed in the former Czechoslovakia in the late 1960s, occurred about 1:30 p.m. during the annual Quad-City Air Show.

The jet was flying in formation shortly before it crashed alongside the I-80 highway. It plowed into a field near the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center in northern Davenport, Fries said.

There were no injuries or reports of any damage on the ground, Fries added.

He said the cause of the crash was under investigation and the pilot’s name was being withheld pending notification of his family.

Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
