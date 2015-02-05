FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iowa derailment spilled ethanol in Mississippi River
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 11:50 PM / 3 years ago

Iowa derailment spilled ethanol in Mississippi River

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Three cars that derailed from a freight train north of Dubuque, Iowa, were lying on the frozen Mississippi River on Thursday, one of them having spilled some ethanol fuel, Canadian Pacific (CP) railway said.

Thirteen cars and two engines remain off the tracks after the derailment on Wednesday, with two put back on the tracks, the company said in a statement. All fires in the cars have burned out, it said.

The company said it wasn’t sure how much ethanol had leaked. A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said state officials are not sure if ethanol is leaking from the car.

“We take our commitment to the environment very seriously, and are closely monitoring the impact at the site as well as downstream to determine what remediation will be needed,” the company statement said.

The company said it is working closely the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in monitoring efforts.

“We have established 40 separate monitoring sites at 1-mile increments for 10 miles down the river (originally communicated as 10 sites total) downriver that will be able to detect the presence of ethanol in the water, as well as the level of dissolved oxygen,” the statement said. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.