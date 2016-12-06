FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Law firm settles rapper 50 Cent's malpractice claim for $14.5 million
December 6, 2016

Law firm settles rapper 50 Cent's malpractice claim for $14.5 million

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, has agreed to settle his malpractice claims against a Seattle-based law firm for $14.5 million, according to documents filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Connecticut.

The settlement resolves claims that Garvey Schubert Barer (GSB), a 120-lawyer firm with offices in five U.S. cities and Beijing, mishandled a licensing deal for 50 Cent-branded headphones and provided substandard representation when the licensee later sued Jackson.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gKZYMq

