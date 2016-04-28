FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pharmacy stuck in Cialis patent war between Eli Lilly, German firm
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 28, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

Pharmacy stuck in Cialis patent war between Eli Lilly, German firm

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Texas has blocked a Texas pharmacy chain’s early exit from the patent war between Eli Lilly and a German pharmaceutical firm over the use of the erectile dysfunction drug Cialis to treat the prostate condition known as BPH.

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg had argued that Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers was sued only as “a clear tactical ploy” to establish venue for Hannover, Germany-based UroPep’s lawsuit against Indiana-based Eli Lilly in the plaintiff-friendly Eastern District of Texas. But U.S. District Judge William Bryson in Marshall, Texas, on Tuesday found it “plausible” that the pharmacy chain could also be held liable for patent infringement as UroPep’s attorneys at Fish & Richardson alleged.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21gL4vC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.