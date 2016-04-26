FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard for attorneys' fees in copyright cases divides Supreme Court
April 26, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Standard for attorneys' fees in copyright cases divides Supreme Court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on Monday on the standard federal judges should apply when deciding whether to award attorneys’ fees in copyright infringement cases.

During oral argument, justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan signaled support for a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision denying a Thai bookseller’s bid for attorneys’ fees after he fended off an infringement lawsuit from publisher John Wiley & Sons Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pAY1Tl

