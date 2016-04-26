Standard for attorneys' fees in copyright cases divides Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on Monday on the standard federal judges should apply when deciding whether to award attorneys’ fees in copyright infringement cases.

During oral argument, justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan signaled support for a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision denying a Thai bookseller’s bid for attorneys’ fees after he fended off an infringement lawsuit from publisher John Wiley & Sons Inc.

