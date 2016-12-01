FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
New judge revives TiVo digital advertising patents
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 1, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

New judge revives TiVo digital advertising patents

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday revived three patents held by TiVo Research and Analytics, vacating a February ruling in favor of a market-research firm by now-retired U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said Scheindlin oversimplified TiVo's technology when she found it was an abstract idea that was not eligible for patenting, and that Scheindlin's analysis was complicated by the "somewhat confused" state of the law on patent eligibility as it stood in February.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gLR3s9

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.