New judge revives TiVo digital advertising patents

A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday revived three patents held by TiVo Research and Analytics, vacating a February ruling in favor of a market-research firm by now-retired U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said Scheindlin oversimplified TiVo's technology when she found it was an abstract idea that was not eligible for patenting, and that Scheindlin's analysis was complicated by the "somewhat confused" state of the law on patent eligibility as it stood in February.

