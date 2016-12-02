FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Merck: Gilead should pay for infringing hep C drug patents
December 2, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 9 months ago

Merck: Gilead should pay for infringing hep C drug patents

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Merck has asked a federal appeals court to restore a jury's $200 million jury verdict against Gilead Sciences for infringing two patents on hepatitis C treatments, saying the trial judge mischaracterized evidence and vastly expanded the equitable doctrine of unclean hands when she overturned the award in June.

In its opening brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unsealed on Wednesday, Merck's attorneys at MoloLamken said U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman's decision "defies centuries of law" and leaves the unclean-hands doctrine "with virtually no boundaries" by divorcing it from the requirement that the complained-of conduct be material to the subject of the litigation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2guns8B

