Symantec, Columbia University split win on malware patents

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived Columbia University’s claims against Symantec Corp on two malware patents but affirmed a win for the computer-security vendor on four others.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reinstated Columbia’s claims over its patented model for determining why a software program has crashed, but said a lower court properly found that Mountain View, California-based Symantec does not infringe Columbia’s patents on detecting malicious email attachments and operating-system intrusions.

