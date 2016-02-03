FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Symantec, Columbia University split win on malware patents
#Westlaw News
February 3, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Symantec, Columbia University split win on malware patents

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Feb 3 -

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived Columbia University’s claims against Symantec Corp on two malware patents but affirmed a win for the computer-security vendor on four others.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reinstated Columbia’s claims over its patented model for determining why a software program has crashed, but said a lower court properly found that Mountain View, California-based Symantec does not infringe Columbia’s patents on detecting malicious email attachments and operating-system intrusions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R1qXyZ

