a year ago
In win for Trader Joe's, 9th Circuit keelhauls trademark ruling
#Westlaw News
August 29, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

In win for Trader Joe's, 9th Circuit keelhauls trademark ruling

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Specialty grocer Trader Joe's can sue a Canadian man doing business as Pirate Joe's for trademark infringement in federal court in Washington state, a U.S. appeals court held Friday, reversing a judge in Seattle who said she had no jurisdiction over the action.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Trader Joe's attorneys at the California Appellate Law Group and O'Melveny & Myers, who argued that Pirate Joe's proprietor Michael Hallatt had created a sufficient "nexus" with U.S. commerce to allow the lawsuit to proceed. Hallatt is represented by Dorsey & Whitney.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2btSZYh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
