FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 31, 2016
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 31, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 31, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Wednesday, June 1

10:30 a.m. - Sports-apparel giant Nike and California T-shirt maker Bauer Bros will either sew up their settlement or explain the delay to a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court in San Diego. Bauer’s 2009 lawsuit claimed that Nike’s 2005 designs for the U.S. men’s soccer team infringed Bauer’s trademarked “Don’t Tread on Me” T-shirts. Last month, both sides said they had a settlement and would file a joint motion to dismiss within 28 days. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bernard Skomal scheduled a settlement disposition conference for June 1 unless the dismissal motion is filed first. The case is Bauer Bros v. Nike, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, No. 3:09-cv-00500. For Bauer Bros: Darren Quinn. For Nike: Bobby Ghajar of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Francis Ryan IV of DLA Piper.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UeWA59

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.