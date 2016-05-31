Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 31, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Wednesday, June 1

10:30 a.m. - Sports-apparel giant Nike and California T-shirt maker Bauer Bros will either sew up their settlement or explain the delay to a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court in San Diego. Bauer’s 2009 lawsuit claimed that Nike’s 2005 designs for the U.S. men’s soccer team infringed Bauer’s trademarked “Don’t Tread on Me” T-shirts. Last month, both sides said they had a settlement and would file a joint motion to dismiss within 28 days. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bernard Skomal scheduled a settlement disposition conference for June 1 unless the dismissal motion is filed first. The case is Bauer Bros v. Nike, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, No. 3:09-cv-00500. For Bauer Bros: Darren Quinn. For Nike: Bobby Ghajar of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Francis Ryan IV of DLA Piper.

