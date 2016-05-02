Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 2, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, May 2

10 a.m. - Who owns “Own Your Power”? The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear from motivational speaker Simone Kelly-Brown, proprietor of Own Your Power Communications, who accuses Oprah Winfrey, Harpo Productions and the Hearst Corporation of infringing her 2008 trademark by using the phrase in O magazine and on the OWN television channel, the web and social media. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan dismissed the 2011 lawsuit, but the 2nd Circuit revived it in 2013. On remand, Crotty again ruled for Winfrey. Now, Kelly-Brown seeks to overturn Crotty’s finding that “Own Your Power” is not distinctive and that Oprah’s repeated use of it was unlikely to create consumer confusion. The case is Kelly-Brown et al v. Oprah Winfrey et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 15-697-cv. For Kelly-Brown: Patricia Lawrence-Kolaras of PLK Law Group. For Winfrey et al: Jonathan Donnellan of the Hearst Corporation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y2ImZ1