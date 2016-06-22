FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
FACTBOX-Top 10 U.S. IPOs in 2016 so far
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 22, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

FACTBOX-Top 10 U.S. IPOs in 2016 so far

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. IPO market is unlikely to pick up pace this year after witnessing its slowest
start since 2009 as stubbornly low valuations and easy availability of private capital eat into the risk
appetite of investors. 
    Many IPO investors got burnt in 2015 after the stock market rout decimated their gains. And there has been
little to assuage market concerns, given that the first quarter of 2016 was the slowest start to the year
since the 2007-08 financial crisis.
    Here's a comparison of the top ten IPOs of 2015 with the top ten IPOs of 2016 so far.
 Company Name                              Offer Price  (in $)    Stock performance to date   Proceeds 
                                                                                              
 Top 10 IPOs of 2016                                                                          
                                                                                              
 MGM Growth Properties LLC                 21.00                  26 percent                  $1.21 billion
 US Foods Holding Corp                     23.00                  3.9 percent                 $1.18 billion
 Red Rock Resorts Inc                      19.50                  17.1 percent                $575.5 million
 Cotiviti Holdings Inc                     19.00                  0.5 percent                 $237.5 million
 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc              21.00                  47 percent                  $210 million
 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc    22.00                  23 percent                  $189.8 million
 BATS Global Markets Inc                   19.00                  41 percent                  $290.6 million
 GMS Inc                                   21.00                  5.3 percent                 $147 million
 Intellia Therapeutics Inc                 18.00                  46.4 percent                $124.2 million
 SecureWorks Corp                          14.00                  1 percent                   $112 million
                                                                                              
                                                                                              
 Top 10 IPOs of 2015                                                                          
                                                                                              
 First Data Corp                           16.00                  -23 percent                 $2.82 billion
 Tallgrass Energy GP LP                    29.00                  -22 percent                 $1.38 billion
 Columbia Pipeline Partners LP             23.00                  11 percent                  $1.24 billion
 Univar Inc                                22.00                  -17 percent                 $885.5 million
 Fitbit Inc                                20.00                  -32.5 percent               $841.2 million
 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc             20.00                  24.4 percent                $778.1 million
 TransUnion                                22.50                  47.4 percent                $764.5 million
 EQT GP Holdings LP                        27.00                  -14 percent                 $714.2 million
 Inovalon Holdings Inc                     27.00                  -33 percent                 $684.9 million
 TerraForm Global Inc                      15.00                  -40 percent                 $675 million
 
 (Compiled by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
