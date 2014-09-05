U.S. says plane from Afghanistan landed in Iran over 'bureaucratic issue'

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A charter aircraft flying from the U.S. airbase at Bagram in Afghanistan to Dubai was re-routed to Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Friday due to “a bureaucratic issue,” a U.S. State Department official said.

“A Fly Dubai charter plane flying from Bagram Air Field to Dubai was re-routed to Bandar Abbas, Iran because of a bureaucratic issue today,” the official said.

“Contrary to press reports, this plane was not forced down by the Iranian military,” the official added. “The issue appears to have been resolved and hopefully the plane will be able to take off soon.”

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that Iranian fighter jets had forced a plane carrying about 100 Americans, and possibly two Canadians, to land in Iran. It said the plane was chartered by the Pentagon from Fly Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler)