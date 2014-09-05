Diverted flight carrying Americans takes off from Iran

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A chartered aircraft carrying about 100 U.S. citizens from Afghanistan to Dubai has taken off from Bandar Abbas, Iran, where it was diverted because of issues with its flight plan, a U.S. official said on Friday.

“It ... has taken off,” the official said of the Fly Dubai aircraft. The plane had left Bagram airbase in Afghanistan several hours late, but failed to update its flight plan, the official said.

As a result, Iranian officials first asked it to turn around and then to land when told it did not have enough fuel to return to Afghanistan, the official said.

Fly Dubai confirmed in a statement that its charter “is now enroute to Dubai.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney)