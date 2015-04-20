FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran charging U.S. journalist Rezaian with espionage, other crimes -Washington Post
April 20, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Iran charging U.S. journalist Rezaian with espionage, other crimes -Washington Post

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Iran is charging Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian with espionage and three other crimes, the newspaper said on Monday in a report offering the first details about the exact charges against him.

Rezaian, the Post’s bureau chief in Tehran, was detained in Iran about nine months ago. He is accused of “collaborating with hostile governments” and “propaganda against the establishment,” according to a statement from Rezaian’s attorney, Leilah Ahsan, the Post reported. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

