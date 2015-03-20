FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls on Iran to immediately release detained Americans
March 20, 2015

Obama calls on Iran to immediately release detained Americans

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday called on Iran’s government to immediately release three detained Americans - Saeed Abedini, Amir Hekmati and Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian - and to help find Robert Levinson, an American who disappeared in Iran eight years ago, the White House said.

Obama made the statement in conjunction with Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. “Today, as families across the world gather to mark this holiday, we remember those American families who are enduring painful separations from their loved ones who are imprisoned or went missing in Iran,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

