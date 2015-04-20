FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House calls reported charges against journalist Rezaian "absurd"
April 20, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

White House calls reported charges against journalist Rezaian "absurd"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that reported charges against Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian by Iranian authorities are “absurd.”

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Rezaian has been charged with espionage and other security-related charges.

National Security Council Spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said the White House is not aware of any official announcement from Iranian judicial authorities regarding the charges.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey

