Pentagon says Iranian warplanes fired on U.S. drone over Gulf
November 8, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Pentagon says Iranian warplanes fired on U.S. drone over Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Iranian warplanes fired multiple rounds at an unmanned unarmed U.S. surveillance aircraft in international airspace over the gulf last week, but the craft was undamaged and returned safely to its base, Pentagon spokesman George Little said on Thursday.

President Barack Obama and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta were both advised early on about the incident, which occurred at about 4:50 a.m. ET on November 1. Iran was later warned that the United States would continue to conduct such surveillance flights in the region and that the military would protect its assets.

