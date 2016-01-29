FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iranian drone flew over U.S. carrier in "unprofessional" move -U.S. Navy
January 29, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Iranian drone flew over U.S. carrier in "unprofessional" move -U.S. Navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - An unarmed Iranian drone flew directly over a U.S. aircraft carrier operating in international waters in the Gulf this month in a move that was “abnormal and unprofessional,” the U.S. military said on Friday.

“The UAV was unarmed and posed no risk to the carrier’s flight operations,” said Navy spokeswoman Lieutenant Commander Nicole Schwegman in an e-mailed statement. “While the Iranian UAV’s actions posed no danger to the ship, it was, however, abnormal and unprofessional.”

The incident happened on Jan. 12, and both the American and French carriers were operating in international waters in the Gulf at the time, Schwegman said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by David Alexander)

