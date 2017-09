WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Four corporations and five people have been indicted for allegedly illegally exporting high-tech microelectronics, uninterruptible power supplies and other products to Iran, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The 24-count indictment was unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)